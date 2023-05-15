Baba Yara and Cape Coast Stadiums approved for AFCON qualifier match

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given its approval for either Baba Yara Sports Stadium or Cape Coast Stadium to host the Black Stars final home game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Central African Republic.

This news has been met with great enthusiasm and excitement from football fans across the country.

Both stadiums have met the necessary FIFA/CAF standards, which means they are suitable venues for the qualifying match.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium is located in Kumasi, the capital city of the Ashanti region, and has a capacity of 40,000. The Cape Coast Stadium, on the other hand, is situated in the coastal city of Cape Coast and has a capacity of 15,000.

Ghana are currently in top position in Group E of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers with eight points from four matches.

The Black Stars' last match was a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Angola in Luanda, which followed a narrow victory at the Baba Yara Stadium in the previous qualifiers.

The team's next match will be against Madagascar on June 18, followed by a home game against the Central African Republic on September 4.

These two remaining matches will determine whether Ghana secure a spot in the upcoming AFCON tournament or not. If they win either of these matches, they will book their place in the prestigious tournament.

Ghana have a rich history in African football, having won the African Cup of Nations four times.