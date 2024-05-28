GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Baba Yara Sports Stadium pitch unavailable until after World Cup qualifier

Published on: 28 May 2024
The Baba Yara Sports Stadium pitch will be unavailable for domestic competitions until after Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

This decision aims to give the pitch managers ample time to improve its quality ahead of the qualifier, scheduled for Monday, June 10, 2024.

Ghana will face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on June 10, 2024, just four days after clashing with the Eagles of Mali in Bamako.

The Black Stars will begin training for both matches on Thursday, May 30, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

As a result, the Ghana Premier League Matchday 32 fixture between Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics will now take place at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

