Baba Yara Stadium manager confident venue will be approved for Kotoko’s Africa campaign

Kofi Addai Appiah, the estate manager of the Baba Yara sports stadium, has stated that the facility will meet the requirements of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in order for Kotoko to host their CAF Confederations Cup matches next season.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is yet to approve the Baba Yara Stadium to host senior International A matches.

In March, CAF granted Ghana a special permit to host the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

“Following the one match approval given by CAF for the use of Baba Vara Sports Stadium (Kumasi) in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round matches under the condition that specific points were to be corrected in the stadium, based on the report received from the CAF inspector that was onsite, we regret to inform you that the improvements made are still not up to the standards required by CAF to host Senior International A matches,” CAF said.

But in an interview with Kessben TV, the facility's estate manager, Kofi Addae, stated that all work at the stadium will be completed in two weeks to meet CAF requirements.