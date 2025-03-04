Kotoko in limbo as GFA rejects Baba Yara Stadium over safety concerns

The Baba Yara Stadium has been rejected by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Club Licensing Committee, putting Asante Kotoko in a difficult position ahead of the league’s resumption.

Club sources have revealed to Ghanasoccernet.com that the stadium was deemed unfit due to the absence of a designated safe zone, a key requirement under the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025.

With limited time to rectify the issues, Kotoko may be forced to look for an alternative venue, with the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese emerging as a possible option.

The club has used the facility in the past, but relocating mid-season could be a huge setback for their title ambitions.

The Porcupine Warriors currently sit at the top of the league table and have enjoyed a strong record at Baba Yara this season, securing 22 out of a possible 30 points while dropping only eight.

Losing their home advantage at such a crucial stage could impact their push for the championship.

Kotoko now face a race against time to either address the safety concerns at Baba Yara or confirm a new home ground before the league resumes on March 7.