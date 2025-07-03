Baba Yara Stadium will be ready to host Asante Kotoko's Africa games - Dr. Frank Amoakohene

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has assured that Asante Kotoko will stage the CAF Confederation Cup games at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Baba Yara Stadium is currently unfit to host CAF and FIFA-sanctioned games. This has forced the Black Stars to play their home games at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, after visiting the team at their training base ahead of the 2025 President's Cup, Mr Amoakohene hinted that the facility has received government attention and assured the public that rehabilitation works will soon begin.

“We toured some of the sporting facilities in the Ashanti Region with the Sports Minister. I am happy to report that we have received assurances that the Baba Yara Stadium will be rehabilitated," he said.

"We are very hopeful that by the time CAF competitions begin, significant improvements will have been made.”

Dr. Amoakohene reiterated that the Baba Yara Stadium, which is set to host Kotoko’s matches in the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup, is now a priority for both the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“The Baba Yara Stadium now has the full attention of the RCC and the Sports Ministry. We are committed to working together to ensure it is put in top shape to support our clubs on the continental stage.”

Asante Kotoko booked their place in the CAF interclub competition after beating Golden Kick FC 2-1 to win the FA Cup title.