Baba Yara Stadium's eligibility boosts Black Stars prospects, says team manager

Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi after passing the eligibility test for CAF Confederation Cup matches is a huge boost for Ghana ahead of Black Stars assignments according to Ameenu Shardow the team manager.

There were fears of the venue not being fit for knockout games of the CAF interclub campaign following Dreams FC's qualification but authorities eventually passed it to host home matches of the Ghanaian side.

After hosting their quarterfinal clash against Stade Malien, the venue will be the centre of attraction for their semi-final second leg clash against Zamalek on Sunday.

Ameenu Shardow, the team manager of the Black Stars and general manager for Dreams FC, highlighted the potential consequences if the stadium had been deemed unfit for such crucial matches. He emphasized that Dreams FC could have faced disqualification from playing there, which would have been a major setback for the team.

"Mind you, if this stadium is not ready for the semi-finals, Dreams FC may be disqualified from playing here, and there is a Black Stars game scheduled for June." Shardow told Akoma FM.

Moreover, with a Black Stars game scheduled for June, the stadium's readiness holds even greater significance.

"If the only venue homologated on the CAF list of venues for international matches is rejected, Ghana will be unable to play its next international game in our homeland, and we all know what that means," Shardow emphasised.

With the Black Stars gearing up for their third-round World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, the approval of Baba Yara Stadium to host CAF inter-club competitions is a positive development for Ghanaian football authorities.