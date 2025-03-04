Baba Yara, University of Ghana Stadium, and five others rejected by GFA Club Licensing Committee

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Club Licensing Committee has rejected five stadiums following its latest inspection, raising serious concerns about safety and security ahead of the Ghana Premier League’s resumption on March 7.

Baba Yara Stadium, the home ground of Asante Kotoko, has been declared unfit to host matches due to the lack of a designated safe zone, club sources confirm.

The rejection means the Porcupine Warriors must rectify the issues within the next few days or face the reality of playing home games away from Kumasi - a decision that could significantly impact their season financially and logistically.

The University of Ghana Stadium, which has been a temporary home for Hearts of Oak, Legon Cities, and Accra Lions, has also been rejected on similar grounds, with sources indicating additional areas requiring urgent fixes before reconsideration.

Berekum Chelsea’s Golden City Park, Basake Holy Stars’ AAK Ampanian Stadium in Nzema, and Young Apostles’ Wenchi Sports Stadium have also been deemed unfit, according to club sources.

These clubs must either secure alternative venues or make the necessary safety adjustments in compliance with GFA regulations.

This development follows the GFA’s Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025, introduced after extensive consultations with clubs, security agencies, and supporter groups. The heightened scrutiny comes in the wake of the tragic stabbing of Asante Kotoko fan, Nana Pooley, in Nsoatre earlier this month.

With the Premier League set to resume this week, affected clubs must act swiftly to avoid disruptions. The GFA has made it clear that safety will not be compromised, and strict sanctions will be in place for non-compliance.

The governing body's rejection of these stadiums signals a firm stance, reinforcing the urgent need for clubs to meet required safety standards before hosting league matches.

By Enoch Fiifi Forson