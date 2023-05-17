Baby Jet U16 Tournament: 32 teams from across Africa to feature in 2023 edition in Cape Coast next month

The third edition of the Baby Jet U16 African Football Tournament, organized by Ghana legendary striker Asamoah Gyan, will kick off from June 6 to June 13, 2023 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The 23 edition of the tournament will feature 32 teams from Ghana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo, and Cote d'Ivoire.

The rescheduled football talent discovery platform was slated for the first quarter of 2023 but had to be moved to June after some organizational decisions.

The programme will provide an opportunity for young footballers on mentorship and guidance led by the African all-time top scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

The championship has produced some notable talents since its inception led by UK based Mathew Anim Cudjoe, CFR Cluj duo Emmanuel Yeboah, Emmanuel Mensah, and Udinese U19 player Raymond Anokye Asante among others.

All matches from the round of 8 will be broadcast live on television with multiple agents scouting for young talents.

German based Ghanaian scout, Mr Ado Kojo, who is a key scout for Napoli, Dortmund, Bayern Leverkusen, Shalke 04, and FC Cologne is a special guest for the occasion.

The best players will be selected and will be trained by Gyan for a year, where they will play several games to help hone their skills as well as give them opportunities to join elite clubs across the globe.

Speaking to Citi FM, Samuel Anim Addo, the CEO of Baby Jet Promotions, said that the tournament is a major investment in the future of African football.

"This year's competition is going to be an improvement of what we have been able to achieve in the past and also bring the legends to these youngsters to inspire them and learn closely from them as well.

"We expect this year’s competition to be fun, educative, and the best will surely be awarded and to their own benefit, get scouted and give them a career uplift." Anim Addo said.