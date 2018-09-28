BabyJet U-16 tournament Dream Team to start camping today

The BabyJet U-16 tournament Dream Team will begin training today (Friday) at the Attram De Visser Academy.
The team is expected to camp at the academy for three days ahead of their European tour next year.
The players will be taken through drills and also have access to the world-class training equipment at the facility which owned and managed by former Black Stars player, Godwin Attram.
In all 16 teams participated in the competition with five clubs from five other African countries.
Dansoman-based Great Somax emerged champions largely due to their sensational forward Mathew Cudjoe.
Cudjoe, nicknamed Messi, bagged six goals – more than any player –, scored the only hat-trick and was crowned overall Best Player.
Below is a list of the players in the Dream Team:
1. Philip Goldan- Bolga Masters
2. Rashid Okine- Great Somas
3. Stephen Sackey- Dansoman Barcelona
4. Takyi Otoo Bonney - Great Somas
5. Azubire Nathaniel- Bolga Masters
6.Samuel Mawuena - new life
7. Moses Abbey - Great somas
8. Gideon Boateng - Cheetah
9. Mohamed Gouni - Attram De-Visser
10. Matthew Cudjoe - Great Somas
11. Gabriel Asampana - Bolga masters
12. Abdul Manaf Ibrahim - Attram De-Visser
13. Fred Nii Noi Nortey - New Life
14. Iddrisu Aziz - Bolga Soccer Masters
15. Prince Annor - Scores Academy
16. Gideon Owusu - Dansoman Barcelona
17. Solomon Sosu - Dansoman Barcelonaa
18. Godwin Agbevor - Scores academy
19. Abdul Mumin Isaka - Bolga masters
20. Eric Kavi - Attram
21. Felix Abuska - cedar stars
22. Emmanuel Agyemang - Cedar Stars
23. Emmanuel Bio - Cheetah FC
24. Abdul Manaf Anor - Dansoman Barcelona
25. Baba Hanza Mohammed- New Life Academy
