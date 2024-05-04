"Back to winning"- Inaki Williams reacts after brace heroics in Athletic Bilbao's victory over Getafe

Ghana forward, Inaki Williams, has shared his excitement after Athletic Bilbao returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Getafe on the road.

Williams netted both goals with assists from his younger brother, Nico Williams, as the Copa del Rey winners push for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Key to their performance on Friday night was goalkeeper, Unai Simon, who saved Mason Greenwood's penalty to deny the host.

Williams praised Simon while applauding his teammates for their resilience in the important away win.

"We have the best goalkeeper in La Liga and we want him to take Zamora," he said in the post-match presser. "We fought like animals," he added.

The 29-year-old also took to social media media to express delight in the win, posting: back to winning."

Williams has netted 11 La Liga goals and provided three assists in the ongoing campaign, as the Basque club looks to add a European place finish to their Copa del Rey title.