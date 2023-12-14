Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos unveils preliminary squad for AFCON 2023

South Africa's national football team, Bafana Bafana, is gearing up for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, and head coach Hugo Broos has unveiled a preliminary 50-man squad in anticipation of the prestigious tournament.

The 34th edition of AFCON is scheduled to take place in Côte d’Ivoire from January 13 to Sunday, February 11, 2024. Broos, the Belgian trainer, plans to trim the squad to a final 23 players at the beginning of the new year just before their departure to the West African country.

Bafana Bafana will kick off their preparations by assembling for camp on January 4, 2024. The team will then head to Stellenbosch for a training camp held in the Western Cape city until January 9, 2024.

As part of their preparations, Bafana Bafana is set to engage in a closed-doors training match against Lesotho at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on January 9, before embarking on their journey to Côte d’Ivoire on January 11, 2024.

In Group E of the AFCON tournament, South Africa are slated to face challenges from Tunisia, Mali, and Namibia. The squad selection will play a crucial role in Bafana Bafana's quest for success in the highly anticipated continental competition.

Football enthusiasts eagerly await the final squad announcement and the subsequent performance of Bafana Bafana as they aim for glory in Ivory Coast next year.