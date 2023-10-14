Baffoe: West Ham star Mohammed Kudus now Ghana's 'superstar' ahead of AFCON 2023

Former Ghana defender Anthony Baffoe believes Mohammed Kudus has overtaken the likes of Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew as the Black Stars' new superstar player.

Baffoe highlighted Kudus as Ghana's main man going into next year's Africa Cup of Nations following Thursday's tricky group stage draw.

The 23-year-old has rapidly emerged as his country's brightest prospect thanks to eye-catching displays at the World Cup and for new club West Ham.

"It's a very tricky group but I'm confident we'll emerge first or second," Baffoe told local media in Abidjan after the draw paired Ghana with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

"We still have experienced players like Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Kudus, who is the superstar in the team now."

Kudus was Ghana's standout performer at the World Cup, scoring two goals before his squad's dramatic group stage exit.

His impressive form earned a £9 million transfer from Dutch side Ajax to Premier League outfit West Ham in August.

And Baffoe believes Kudus' ability to conjure moments of magic could prove crucial to Ghana's AFCON fortunes under Chris Hughton.

"The gap between teams is becoming closer but with Kudus we have to be on our toes to do well," he added.

Ghana will be looking to improve on a disastrous 2021 AFCON campaign where they finished bottom of their group.

But in Kudus, a new generation of Black Stars finally have a potential superstar to lead them back to glory.