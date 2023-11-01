Baffour Gyan stands firm: Court Ruling in marriage annulment favours brother Asamoah Gyan

The recent court ruling to annul the marriage between former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan, has sparked a unique reaction from Baffour Gyan, Asamoah's senior brother.

The grounds for the marriage annulment were based on Gifty Gyan's previous undisclosed marriage, which was not legally dissolved before her marriage to Asamoah Gyan. Asamoah filed the petition to annul the marriage, alleging that Gifty had not been forthright about her past marital status.

In a recent radio interview, Baffour Gyan expressed his amazement at the public's response to the court's decision. He emphasized that this outcome is seen as a "victory" within their family. Baffour clarified that Asamoah Gyan had initiated the court petition approximately five years ago, contending that Gifty's failure to disclose her previous marriage, along with her undisclosed marital status, amounted to a deceptive act.

The court's judgment was primarily based on Gifty's alleged deception regarding her past marriage, which led to the annulment of the marriage between Asamoah and Gifty. As a result, Gifty's claims for alimony were denied, her request for a share in Asamoah Gyan's business interests was rejected, and her claims on specific properties were dismissed.

However, the court did rule in favour of Gifty by awarding her several properties that had been previously gifted to her by Asamoah Gyan. Furthermore, the court ordered Asamoah Gyan to provide a monthly maintenance fee of GH¢25,000 for their three children while acknowledging his fatherhood.

Baffour Gyan also shed light on the disputed properties. He clarified that the house in Spintex, Accra, was purchased by Asamoah Gyan and registered in Gifty's name. The property serves as Gifty's residence for herself and the children. Additionally, the gas station in Tema (Prampram) was originally a piece of land acquired by Gifty for the construction of a gas filling station, and it was registered in her name.

𝐀𝐒𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐀𝐇 𝐆𝐘𝐀𝐍 𝐂𝐀𝐌𝐏 𝐑𝐄𝐅𝐔𝐓𝐄𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐓 𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐄𝐗-𝐖𝐈𝐅𝐄 Brother Baffour Gyan states: ⭕Asamoah Gyan's court victory twisted by media. ⭕BIGAMY - Court ruled ex-wife was married to another man before marrying Gyan. ⭕ Gyan wanted marriage… pic.twitter.com/pzB5gUz5Ck — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) November 1, 2023

As for the vehicles, Baffour Gyan mentioned that an Infiniti was given to Gifty as part of the settlement.

The Accra High Court's verdict has concluded the legal battle between Asamoah Gyan and Gifty Gyan regarding their properties, officially annulling their marriage.