Baffour Gyan urges continued support for Black Stars after crucial World Cup qualifying wins

Former Ghana international Baffour Gyan has lauded the Black Stars' recent victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, calling for continued prayers and support from Ghanaians.

The Black Stars revitalised their qualification campaign with back-to-back wins in June. Ghana achieved a crucial away victory over Mali in Bamako, followed by a home triumph against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

These victories mark the end of a challenging period for the team, which had been winless in their previous seven matches.

The four-time African champions are striving for their fifth appearance at the World Cup, and Gyan emphasized the importance of national support in an interview with Koforidua-based Swiit FM.

“We’ve won two games in a row, so let’s hope and pray for more victories. You can't take prayer out. It's very important. Having won two games, I hope the team maintains the winning run in subsequent games," he said.

Ghana currently sit second in Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualification standings, having accumulated 9 points from four games. The qualifying series will resume in March 2025, where the Black Stars will continue their quest for a spot in the world's most prestigious football tournament.