Bagbin: Democracy Cup between Hearts of Oak and Kotoko to promote peace ahead of 2024 elections

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has announced that the upcoming Democracy Cup between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak aims to promote peace ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The historic clash between the two football giants is scheduled to take place next week at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Democracy Cup is part of the activities commemorating 30 years of parliamentary democracy in Ghana's Fourth Republic. Last week, Speaker Bagbin led a delegation to present the trophy to President Akufo-Addo, emphasizing the event's significance.

"The objective of the Democracy Cup is to leverage sports, particularly football, as a platform to involve our teeming youth in the 30th-anniversary celebration and to get them to understand what this whole democracy is about," Bagbin stated.

"We want to use the opportunity to preach peace and unity among the youth, particularly as the nation gets towards the 2024 elections in December."

Initially set to take place last Friday, the game was rescheduled to Wednesday, July 17, 2024, to ensure a larger participation and better preparation.

The Democracy Cup seeks to harness the power of sports to foster national cohesion and underscore the importance of democratic values as Ghana approaches a crucial electoral period.