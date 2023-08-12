Bahmed Travel & Tours invites fans to patronize USA-Ghana friendly package

The much-anticipated clash between the USA national team, USMNT, and Ghana's Black Stars is set to ignite the footballing world on October 17, 2023. The match will take place at the Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, promising an exciting international football friendly between two powerhouse teams.

As the football fever ramps up, the stage is set for an engaging encounter that is expected to draw fans from both sides of the Atlantic. Among those gearing up for this thrilling showdown is Bahmed Travel & Tours, a renowned travel agency with a history of catering to the sporting wanderlust of football enthusiasts.

In previous years, Bahmed Travel & Tours has facilitated unforgettable journeys to iconic football tournaments, including Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, and Brazil 2014. Now, as the USA and Ghana lock horns, Bahmed Travel & Tours is once again taking the lead in providing an enticing travel package for individuals, groups, and corporate entities.

This exclusive package is designed to offer a complete and immersive experience for football aficionados. The comprehensive offering encompasses a return ticket, local transportation, airport shuttle services, dinner on match day, match tickets, and an enticing sightseeing tour. Notably, the Accra-New York-Nashville return ticket will be facilitated by Delta Airlines, a trusted carrier known for its quality service.

Priced at $12,000, the package ensures that supporters can fully immerse themselves in the excitement of the event while enjoying a seamless travel experience. Departure from Accra is scheduled for Sunday, October 15, 2023, marking the beginning of a football-themed journey that promises memories to last a lifetime.

For those interested in embarking on this extraordinary adventure, Bahmed Travel & Tours stands ready to assist. Enthusiasts can get in touch through telephone numbers: 0244997275, 0554646847, and 0591173008. Additionally, the travel agency's location at the Nyaniba Estate, Osu Accra, serves as a convenient point for inquiries and bookings.

As the countdown to the USA-Ghana football friendly gains momentum, Bahmed Travel & Tours invites fans to seize the opportunity to witness this epic clash while enjoying an all-encompassing travel experience curated to meet their needs. The match promises to be a spectacle, and Bahmed Travel & Tours is committed to ensuring that every moment of this journey is as memorable as the game itself.

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante