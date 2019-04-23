Balikerispor forward Mahatma Otoo praises "great team performance" in big win over Karabukspor

Ghana forward Mahatma Otoo praised his Balikerspor teammates for their massive win over Kardemir Karabukspor in the Turkish second tier league on Monday evening.

The former Hearts of Oak forward bagged a brace as they thrashed Karabukspor 7-1.

“Massive victory today 7-1, Great team performance. Thanks be to God for my brace ⚽️⚽️. Balikersirspor 7 vs Karabukspor 1. ❤️🙏🏾MO18🙏🏾❤️”, he posted on Social Media.

The 27-year old scored in the 38th minute to give the home side a three-nil after Steve Beleck and Foxi Kethevohama shot them into the lead after 20 minutes.

Beleck then scored two quick goals in the 39th and 45th minutes respectively.

On the stroke of half time, Nizamettin Caliskan converted a penalty to make it six-nil.

Three minutes into the second half, Otoo scored his personal second to seal the demolition exercise.

Otoo has now scored four goals in 27 league appearances.