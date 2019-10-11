Balloting for position on voting papers in Ghana FA elections takes place today

The balloting for the GFA elections will take place today as candidates wait to find out their positions on the ballot papers.

Six candidates are vying for the top job with elections slated for October 25th.

Other positions to be contested for are the Executive council seats and the Regional FA representation.

Each candidate will find out their place on the ballot which will allow them the opportunity to sell themselves out for easy identification.

As it stands, former Vice Presidents Fred Pappoe and George Afriyie, Kurt Okraku of Dreams FC, Nana Yaw Amponsah and lawyers Aman Clinton and George Ankomah are the candidates contesting for the FA seat.