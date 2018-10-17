Ballymena United manager Bryan McLoughlin delighted over arrival of Ghanaian forward Basit Umar

Assistant manager of Irish club Ballymena United Bryan McLoughlin has expressed delight in the capture of Ghana U-20 forward Basit Umar.

Basit joins Ballymena on a season long loan from Division one side New Edubiase but could sign a permanent deal if he impresses in his first season with the club.

Meanwhile, assistant manager Bryan McLoughlin believes the club have found a real star and welcomed Umar to his new club.

"It came along as an opportunity for us to look outside the normal pool of players. We're delighted to have this chance to sign a Ghana Under-20 international," said McLoughlin.

"It's not the first time that we have looked internationally, with Patrick Weir and Tim Allen in recent years, so we know what it's about in terms of helping him settle in.

"We spent the summer searching high and wide in terms of our own player pool and other players in Northern Ireland and the UK, but this appeared and we are delighted to have Basit coming here.

"He's a young man looking an opportunity and is relishing the challenge of playing here."

The 18-year old had been signed prior to the end of August's transfer deadline, however confirmation of his arrival had to be delayed until his work permit arrived.

Umar was part of the Ghana Under-20s side that qualified for this year's African Cup of Nations in Niger next year.