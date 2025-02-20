Balotelli wants to play but we have other players who suit our style of play better – Genoa director insists

Genoa director Marco Ottolini has waved into why veteran forward Mario Balotelli is struggling for playing time at the club.

The Italian-Ghanaian striker signed for the Serie A club from Turkish outfit Adana Demirspor in 2024.

Despite being recruited with a lot of expectations, Mario Balotelli has only featured in six matches in the Italian Serie A since his arrival.

Shedding light on the current situation, Genoa director Marco Ottolini has revealed that Balotelli is not getting playing time because manager Patrick Vieira has other players who suit his playing style better.

“With Mario, we have spoken clearly. He is training, he is on the squad list, and there are still some transfer markets openâ€”we will see what can be done. We could have activated the clause at the end of December, but we didn’t do it because it’s not our style, and we wanted to give each other more time

“There are simply players who are better suited to our style of football. Mario still wants to play, and we are working to find a solution,” Marco Ottolini said in an interview with Il Secolo XIX.

It is expected that Balotelli will push to secure a move away from Genoa at the end of the 2024/25 football season.