Baptism of fire for new Kotoko coach Akonnor after hammering by Black Stars

Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akunor got off to a difficult start as the manager of the Porcupine Warriors as they were hammered 3-0 by the Black Stars in a friendly match in Kumasi on Friday.

The former Ghana captain was taking charge of his first match for Kotoko but his hopes for a shock victory were quickly dashed by the more experienced side.

Goals from Majeed Waris, Emmanuel Boateng and Christian Atsu consigned Akonnor to a defeat in the friendly against the senior national team of Ghana.

Despite the defeat there are some positives Akonnor can pick from the game as his side showed signs of playing against big sides in the world without fretting the Black Stars were star-studded.

The Porcupine Warriors played the Black Stars in a friendly on Friday evening after the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone was cancelled.

Akunor's first assignment in Kumasi gave him a better look into a team he inherited from former Ghana U-17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin.

The 44 year old used the game to also asses the strengths and weakness of the team and spotted where he needs to revamp in the team.

C.K Akunor signed a three-year-deal with the record Ghanaian champions last week and at his unveiling he promised a new brand of football called the "Agroball."

Having trained with the club for two weeks, he relished the opportunity of proving their worth against the Black Stars.

The ex-Ashantigold coach has been tasked to win a continental championship in his three years at the club and the journey to his career with the reds begin with a tough test against the Black Stars.