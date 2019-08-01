Barca star Ivan Rakitic congratulates KP Boateng after completing Fiorentina move

Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic has sent well wishes to former team mate, Kevin-Prince Boateng after the latter completed a move to join Italian giants Fiorentina on Wednesday.

Boateng who was on loan at Barca last season failed to make any impact at the club after making four appearances in all competitions.

After completing his move to Fiorentina on Wednesday, the Croat as well many other comrades wished him well ahead of his move.

"Good luck brother!", Rakitic sent to Boateng at his unveiling on his official instagram page.