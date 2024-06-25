Barcelona and Chelsea target Nico Williams urged to stay at Athletic Bilbao

Former Athletic Bilbao star Julen Guerrero has encouraged Nico Williams to remain at the club amid serious interest from several other teams.

Williams, whose contract with Bilbao runs until June 2027 and includes a â‚¬58 million release clause, has seen his stock rise significantly due to his impressive performances for Spain at the ongoing European Championships in Germany.

Barcelona have shown keen interest, and there is significant attention from Premier League clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

PSG are also monitoring the situation after losing their star man Kylian Mbappe, but Guerrero has advised the Spanish-Ghanaian to stay in Bilbao.

Williams was outstanding last season as Athletic won the Copa del Rey for the first time in 40 years, and Guerrero believes the club can achieve great things if Williams stays.

"I want him to stay at Athletic," Guerrero said. "I hope they have the best possible squad and that they always fight for great challenges. This year they won the cup and have entered Europe, these are undoubtedly ideal conditions for him and his football to continue developing in Bilbao."

"It's his decision," Guerrero added. "He will decide whoever calls him and whatever money they put in front of him, everything will depend on his wishes and whatever he decides must be completely respected. I hope he decides to stay at Athletic, progressing, seeking challenges and fulfilling dreams."

The 21-year-old has been at Athletic Bilbao since he was a 17, making his first team debut in 2021. With the support of his senior brother Inaki, he has become an important player for both club and country.