Barcelona chief Eric Abidal reveals Kevin Prince Boateng's personality and experience were key

Barcelona technical secretary Eric Abidal has revealed the Catalan giants made a shock move for Kevin-Prince Boateng because of his personality and experience.

Boateng has been snapped up on a season-long loan move from Sassuolo with an option to buy in the summer.

The transfer has hogged the headlines maybe because of the player’s age and fitness issues.

But Abidal explained: ''We are happy to have signed him

''We were looking for an experienced player who could handle the weight of our games. He has plenty of experience, he will help us to win trophies.

''Boateng has plenty of personality and that’s exactly what we needed. When we sold Munir we immediately called Boateng and his agent. We wanted a player with no problems to settle in well. We’ve been thinking of many players and we think Boateng is the right one for us.''