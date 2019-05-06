Barcelona chief Guillermo Amor admits Kevin Boateng was poor against Celta Vigo

Barcelona chief Guillermo Amor says Kevin-Prince Boateng 'suffered' during the side's 2-0 defeat at Celta Vigo at the weekend.

Boateng was rated 4/10 after another disappointing display in a Barcelona shirt.

The 32-year-old was anonymous for large parts of the night and clunky in possession when he did get the ball.

He didn't have a single clear-cut chance to score, although his teammates didn't create a lot.

AndGuillermo Amor, who is in charge of Barcelona youth system admits the Ghanaian was poor.

"We played against an opponent who needed points, we knew the could get us in trouble," he said

"In the end we didn't manage to do much. In the second half they took courage and did better than us. In the first half we played at a very good level. The young did very well.

On Boateng's performance, he said: "There are times when you take part in more and others less. In the first half he had more mobility while in the second he suffered a little."

Boateng was among several fringe players who struggled against Celta Vigo.