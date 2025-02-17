Barcelona drop Nico Williams from summer transfer priority list

Barcelona are in the market for a marquee attacking signing this summer, with sporting director Deco compiling a shortlist that includes Luis DÃ­az, Rafael LeÃ£o, and Alexander Isak.

However, Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is no longer a priority for the Catalan giants.

The Blaugrana made a strong push for Williams last summer, but the Spanish international of Ghanaian heritage opted to stay at Athletic.

While Barcelona still admire the 22-year-old and could revisit their interest in 2025, their enthusiasm has cooled.

His performance this seasonâ€”three goals and six assists in 29 appearancesâ€”has not convinced club officials, who now see him as a lower priority.

Additionally, tensions between Barcelona and Athletic have complicated matters. Athletic were vocal in their opposition to Barcelona’s pursuit of Williams last year, even threatening legal action over an attempt to trigger his release clause.

The Basque club has also been among the most outspoken critics of Barcelona in the ongoing Negreira case, further straining relations.

With Premier League giants Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool now circling, Athletic may struggle to keep Williams beyond the summer.

Barcelona, meanwhile, appear to have shifted their focus elsewhere as they plan their next big attacking move.