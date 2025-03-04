Barcelona drop out of race to sign Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey

Spanish giants FC Barcelona will no longer pursue Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, GHANAsoccernet has learned.

Partey, 31, signed for English Premier League side Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

After spending five years at the club, the Black Stars' midfield dynamo is reportedly on his way out.

Currently in his final contract, sources have reported that Arsenal are not keen on awarding the player with a new contract.

Today, new information has revealed that FC Barcelona are also losing interest in the proposed move to recruit Thomas Partey.

The club is believed to be satisfied with midfielders in its squad, especially with Gavi and Pedri playing so well lately.

As a result, the La Liga leaders are now prioritising the signing of a left-winger and will no longer engage Arsenal to sign Thomas Partey in the summer transfer window.

While the Ghana midfielder faces an uncertain future, he is a transfer target of PSG, Juventus, and some clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Partey will have to aim for a strong finish to the 2024/25 football season in hopes of landing a big move at the end of the campaign.