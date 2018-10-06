Barcelona expect Moussa Wague visa decision, debut by end of month

Senegal international Moussa Wague should be able to make his debut for Barcelona's B team later this month after a delay in obtaining his visa, sources confirmed to ESPN FC.

Wague, 20, joined Barca in August from KAS Eupen after impressing at the World Cup. He became the youngest player to ever score for Senegal when he did so against Japan.

His performances for Senegal and Eupen earned him a place among the 40 nominees for the Golden Boy award for 2018.

However, Wague has been unable to feature for Barca after running into bureaucratic issues. It has taken longer than expected for him to obtain the necessary paperwork to apply for a visa to play in Spain.

Barca believe a resolution will be in place within 10 to 15 days. A source close to the situation said there has been no rush to resolve it because Wague had an injury when he arrived earlier this year.

Now fit, Wague will not take part in Senegal's two-legged African Nations Cup qualifier against Sudan later this month. Instead, he will take part in a mini preseason in Barcelona in anticipation of the receipt of his visa.

Wague will first play with Barca's reserve team, in the third tier, but was signed with the first team in mind in the long-term.

Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo currently share right-back duties for Barcelona.

Source: espn.co.uk