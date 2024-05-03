Barcelona eye Arsenal's Thomas Partey amid contract uncertainty

Amidst speculation surrounding Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal, Barcelona have emerged as a potential destination for the Black Stars midfielder, according to reports.

Partey, who has been plagued by injury setbacks this season, has reportedly caught the attention of Barcelona's hierarchy, who are considering a loan move for the midfielder during the upcoming transfer window.

Despite joining Arsenal in 2020 on a five-year deal, Partey's recent inconsistencies in appearances due to injuries have raised doubts about his future at the North London club.

With just a year left on his contract by the end of the season, Arsenal seems open to entertaining offers for the midfielder, with a price tag ranging between £20 to £25 million.

Barcelona's interest in Partey comes amidst their pursuit of midfield reinforcements, with the club shortlisting him as a preferred option for the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are already eyeing potential replacements for Partey, with Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz rumored to be on their radar.

Partey's future at Arsenal had previously come under speculation last summer, but manager Mikel Arteta had expressed confidence in the midfielder's importance to the team.

As the summer transfer window approaches, uncertainty looms over Partey's future at Arsenal, with the possibility of him either extending his contract or departing the club.

However, with Arsenal aiming to end their Premier League title drought, the decision regarding Partey's future will be closely watched by fans and pundits alike.