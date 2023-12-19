Barcelona eyeing loan move for Arsenal's Thomas Partey

Barcelona are reportedly considering a loan move for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish club are looking to sign a midfielder with the profile of injured Gavi for the second half of the season, and Partey is one of seven players on their radar.

Partey, who has been on the outgoing list at Arsenal for some time, is said to have informed the club of his intention to leave in January.

The Ghana midfielder is currently recovering from a muscle injury he sustained in October, and his return date is unknown.

There are concerns that he may miss the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which takes place early next year.

Other players on Barcelona's list include Renato Sanches, Kalvin Phillips, Andrey Santos, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Yann M'Vila, and Grzegorz Krychowiak. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will make a move for Partey or any of the other players on their list.

In the meantime, Ghana are preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations, where they will face Cape Verde, Mozambique, and Egypt in Group B.

Their first match is scheduled for January 14, 2024. While Partey's availability for the tournament is uncertain, his potential move to Barcelona could be a significant boost for both the player and the club.