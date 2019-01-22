Barcelona fans trolled with twitter posts of Kevin-Prince Boateng’s worship of C. Ronaldo

Barcelona fans are being trolled on social media for signing a Cristiano Ronaldo super fan Kevin Prince Boateng.

The 31 year old Ghanaian forward joined Barcelona on a six month loan deal from Italian series A side Sassuolo on Monday evening.

Despite his shocking move to Barcelona, fans of Cristiano Ronaldo reminded the Catalans of where Boateng’s allegiance lie.

A series of twitter post from the ex-AC Milan revealed Boateng is a super fan of Ronaldo and won’t heaistate to choose the Portuguese super star when it comes to the debate between him and Messi.

Below are are some tweets that reminds us of KP Boateng’s allegiance to Ronaldo: