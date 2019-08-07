Barcelona flop Kevin-Prince Boateng takes delight in playing alongside Lionel Messi

Kevin-Prince Boateng takes gratification in playing alongside Lionel Messi after his torrid loan spell at Barcelona.

The former Ghana international joined the Catalan giants in a high-profile move but that was short-lived after accumulating a paltry 123 minutes during his six month spell at the club.

But the former AC Milan and Schalke star takes delight in playing alongside the global football icon.

“I was happy at Sassuolo in those first six months. I have to thank Fiorentina, as it’s not easy to believe in someone who basically hasn’t played in the last six months,” Boateng was quoted as saying by Football Italia.

“It was a lovely experience in Barcelona, working with the best in the world, but it wasn’t very satisfying. At my age, it was worth it, as at least I can say that I played at Camp Nou alongside Lionel Messi."

Boateng won the La Liga with Barcelona.

By Patrick Akoto