Barcelona forward Kevin-Prince Boateng lavishes praises on 'world class' Luka Jovic

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has lavished praises on in-form Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic and claimed he has every chance of becoming a world-class striker.

The Serbian has been in excellent form this season, scoring 12 goals in 15 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt in all tournaments so far.

The 20-year-old striker, who is currently the Bundesliga's top scorer with nine league goals, has reportedly caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest clubs such as Bayern Munich, Liverpool and FC Barcelona - and his former teammate Kevin-Prince Boateng can see why.

Boateng played with Jovic at Frankfurt last season and is convinced he can become a world-class striker.

"There are critics who only see Luka Jovic play once a week. I have seen him play every day and can therefore say that he can become a world-class striker. He has everything to become that," Boateng told Sport Bild and added:

"You see that in training. He has football in his genes, he's a street footballer, and he has a nose for goal. He scores with his head, right or left foot. He is technically good and can shoot well with both feet. He just has everything a striker needs."