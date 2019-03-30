Barcelona forward Kevin-Prince Boateng set for summer departure

Forward Kevin-Prince Boateng will leave FC Barcelona at the end of the season, Catalan based radio RAC 1 have reported.

Boateng joined the Blaugrana on-loan from Italian side Sassuolo Calcio in January in what is described a surprise transfer.

The 32-year-old has since failed to adapt to the system at the Spanish giants as he has made only two appearances in all competitions since joining.

Boateng is expected to return to the Serie A by joining parent club Sassuolo Calcio since Barcelona will not retain him at the end of the season.