Barcelona forward Kevin-Prince Boateng waxes lyrical about Liverpool manager Klopp ahead UCL showdown

Barcelona attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng has heaped praises on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League first leg semifinal clash.

The Catalan side will welcome the English giants to the Camp Nou in the first leg Champions League match on Wednesday.

Barcelona appears to be the bookmakers favourites to clinch the sole ticket to the finals of the competition due to their incredible home form this term.

However, Boateng believes the Anfield faithful will prove difficult to beat with Klopp in their dugout.

"He knows what to say to you to make you die for him," Boateng said.

"He's already done it at Dortmund and now he's doing it at Liverpool.”

"I've never known such an ambitious person. He'd lose in training and wouldn't speak to you for four days. We got along straight away."

Boateng played under the Liverpool manager for a brief spell at Borussia Dortmund in 2009.