Barcelona join Juventus in race for Thomas Partey’s signature

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey on a free transfer when his contract expires in June 2025, according to reports.

CaughtOffside claims that the Blaugrana are now keen on securing the Ghanaian international, who will turn 32 by the time his deal at the Emirates runs out.

Juventus have long been monitoring Partey’s situation, but they now face stiff competition from the La Liga giants.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 for â‚¬50 million and has since made 152 competitive appearances, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.

Despite his contributions, Arsenal have yet to agree on a contract extension, making him an attractive prospect for potential suitors.

Partey spent his formative years in Spain, rising through Atletico Madrid’s youth system before establishing himself as a top midfielder in European football.