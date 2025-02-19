GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Barcelona join Juventus in race for Thomas Partey’s signature

Published on: 19 February 2025
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Thomas Partey of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey on a free transfer when his contract expires in June 2025, according to reports.

CaughtOffside claims that the Blaugrana are now keen on securing the Ghanaian international, who will turn 32 by the time his deal at the Emirates runs out.

Juventus have long been monitoring Partey’s situation, but they now face stiff competition from the La Liga giants.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 for â‚¬50 million and has since made 152 competitive appearances, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.

Despite his contributions, Arsenal have yet to agree on a contract extension, making him an attractive prospect for potential suitors.

Partey spent his formative years in Spain, rising through Atletico Madrid’s youth system before establishing himself as a top midfielder in European football.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

