Barcelona keeping tabs on Belgium-born Ghanaian winger Jeremy Doku ahead of summer window

Belgium international of Ghanaian descent Jeremy Doku has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Spanish giants are keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old, who has struggled to hit the ground running at Manchester City since his arrival.

Doku joined Manchester City in August 2023 from Stade Rennes and is yet to live up to the billing. The 22-year-old enterprising winger has struggled to secure a regular spot under Pep Guardiola.

According to reports, Barcelona is considering the pacey Ghanaian winger as an option to further strengthen their squad in the summer.

The Spanish giants believe Doku could provide much-needed depth, especially on the left wing, considering his pace and dribbling abilities.

Financial constraints remain a challenge for five-time Champions League holders, but Barcelona are optimistic about their chances.

Doku has been limited to just 23 matches this season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists across competitions.

The talented winger is currently injured and working on his return back to the field again.