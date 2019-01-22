Barcelona new boy Kevin-Prince Boateng sad to leave Sassuolo

Barcelona new signing Kevin-Prince Boateng says he is sad to leave Sassuolo but admits the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world was too tempting to resist.

Boateng, 31, joined the Catalan giants on a six-month loan deal from the Italian side.

The Ghanaian star joined Sassuolo last summer, where he netted four goals in 13 appearances.

Barcelona announced a shock move for the midfielder at a time that he has become the leader for Sassuolo on the pitch.

He admits being sad but says the opportunity to play for Barcelona could not be rejected.

"I am sad that I had to leave Sassuolo, but I had to use this opportunity at FC Barcelona, ​​I would not have needed a plane and I would have run to Barcelona," he said

"Thank you for the opportunity to be here, I am very grateful and looking forward to the club."

Barcelona's decision to sign the attacking midfielder has shocked the world as it was not anticipated in a remotely manner.

But the agent of the Ghana star has pulled a massive transfer coup by agreeing a deal with the Spanish giants.

Although born in Germany, he made 15 appearances for Ghana while his half-brother - Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng - plays for Germany.

Barca were short of attacking options after the La Liga leaders sold Paco Alcacer and Munir El Haddadi this month.