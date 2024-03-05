Barcelona offer trials to Ghanaian teenager David Oduro

Barcelona have offered trials to promising Ghanaian left-back David Oduro, aged 17.

Oduro, who currently plays for Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League, has already caught the attention of European clubs, with Chelsea reportedly interested in signing him in January.

However, following successful trials in London, Barcelona intervened and offered the youngster a chance to train with their junior side at La Masia. Oduro's management team, consisting of Yussif Worjoor Abubakar and CMG Sports agent Anthony Acheampong, saw the offer as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and advised the player to accept it.

The youngster has since arrived in Spain and has begun training with Barcelona's youth squad, where he will be assessed and evaluated.

Despite feeling nervous about the prospect of playing for such a prestigious club, Oduro remains determined to give his best and make the most of this opportunity.

In his own words, "It is every player's dream to play for a big club like Barcelona, and I am no different. Once I'm here, I will do my best and see what happens."

This is a great opportunity for Oduro to showcase his skills and potentially earn a spot in Barcelona's youth setup.