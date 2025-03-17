Barcelona other top European clubs chase Jeremie Frimpong

Barcelona and other top European football clubs are competing to sign Dutch international star and Bayer 04 Leverkusen player Jeremie Frimpong.

The right wing-back has become highly sought after due to his outstanding performances for both club and country since joining Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Frimpong’s contract with Leverkusen runs until 2028; however, a release clause of approximately 40 million euros could facilitate his departure this summer.

His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed. During the 2023-2024 Bundesliga season, Frimpong contributed nine goals in 31 league appearances, playing a key role in Leverkusen’s historic unbeaten title run.

This season, he has continued to excel, adding goals in 24 league matches, with his most recent contribution being a match-winning assist in a 3-1 comeback against VfB Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga, after scoring the opening goal.

Reports are circulating in Europe suggesting that Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on securing the 24-year-old’s services to strengthen their squads for next season.

English giants Manchester United and Liverpool have also shown interest in the 24-year-old, widely regarded as one of the best in his position.