Ghana's No. 1

Barcelona other top European clubs chase Jeremie Frimpong

Published on: 17 March 2025
Barcelona and other top European football clubs are competing to sign Dutch international star and Bayer 04 Leverkusen player Jeremie Frimpong.

The right wing-back has become highly sought after due to his outstanding performances for both club and country since joining Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Frimpong’s contract with Leverkusen runs until 2028; however, a release clause of approximately 40 million euros could facilitate his departure this summer.

His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed. During the 2023-2024 Bundesliga season, Frimpong contributed nine goals in 31 league appearances, playing a key role in Leverkusen’s historic unbeaten title run.

This season, he has continued to excel, adding goals in 24 league matches, with his most recent contribution being a match-winning assist in a 3-1 comeback against VfB Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga, after scoring the opening goal.

Reports are circulating in Europe suggesting that Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on securing the 24-year-old’s services to strengthen their squads for next season.

English giants Manchester United and Liverpool have also shown interest in the 24-year-old, widely regarded as one of the best in his position.

