Spanish giants FC Barcelona are reportedly willing to spend up to â‚¬50 million to secure the services of talented youngster Jeremie Frimpong.

According to sources, Barcelona's new manager Hansi Flick is keen to bring the Dutch-Ghanaian defender from Bayer Leverkusen to bolster his squad.

Frimpong, 23, is considered one of the best young talents in Europe and played a crucial role for Bayer Leverkusen during the 2023/24 season, helping the club win the German Bundesliga title.

FC Barcelona views Jeremie Frimpong as a priority signing and is determined to secure his services. The versatile defender's impressive performances have caught the attention of several top clubs, but it is Barcelona who are leading the race.

Hansi Flick, who recently took charge at Camp Nou, sees Frimpong as a key player who can significantly impact his team. Barcelona's willingness to spend â‚¬40-50 million underscores their commitment to bringing the talented youngster to La Liga.

With negotiations reportedly underway, Barcelona fans are eagerly anticipating the potential arrival of Frimpong, who could add both defensive solidity and attacking prowess to the Catalan giants' lineup.