Barcelona reconsidering plans to sign Nico Williams

Barcelona could turn to Nigeria international Ademola Lookman as an alternative to Nico Williams ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Spanish powerhouse will storm the market in the summer in an attempt to further strengthen their attack.

Former a large portion of last summer, Barcelona were understood to be keen about the signing of Nico Williams, who plies his trade for Athletic Bilbao.

He came close to joining the Catalan giants last summer but the move fell through after Barcelona failed to meet his release clause.

Barcelona are said to be rethinking about their plans of landing Nico Williams ahead of the summer window. Per reports in Spain, his transfer fee is putting Barcelona off a move.

However, Ademola Lookman, who plies his trade for Atalanta is being considered by Barcelona as an alternative. Lookman’s ability to play off either wing or through the middle is seen as an asset.

The Nigeria international, who has an estimated transfer value is seen as a significantly cheaper alternative. Atalanta are likely to ask â‚¬40-45 million for the attacker.