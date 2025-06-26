GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Barcelona reignite interest in Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey

Published on: 26 June 2025
Barcelona reignite interest in Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey
MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 16: Thomas Partey of Arsenal looks on as he warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second Leg match between Real Madrid C.F. and Arsenal FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 16, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Barcelona are eyeing a move to sign Thomas Partey, who is set to leave Arsenal as a free agent at the end of June.

The Ghana midfielder is expected to leave the Premier League at the end of this month to become a free agent.

The club and the player's camp have been in talks over a contract extension, but both sides have failed to reach an agreement.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, talks between Barcelona and Partey's camp have progressed significantly despite interest from Saudi and European clubs.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is said to be a strong advocate for Partey’s signing, citing his physical presence, tactical intelligence, and Champions League pedigree as key assets.

The Catalan giants have already secured Joan Garcia and are finalising moves for Nico Williams and Roony Bardghji.

The free transfer also aligns with Barcelona’s current financial strategy, offering a cost-effective way to add depth and quality to their squad.

A formal offer is expected soon, with the club hopeful of completing the move before the start of pre-season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

