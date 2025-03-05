Barcelona rule out Thomas Partey signing

Barcelona have ruled out signing Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, making it clear that he is not part of their transfer plans, according to Fichajes.

Despite being offered to the Catalan club, they have shown no interest in securing his services.

Hansi Flick has a clear vision for Barcelona’s midfield and does not see the need for further reinforcements.

With Frenkie de Jong nearing full recovery and young prospects like Marc Casado and Marc Bernal set for bigger roles next season, the squad is well-covered.

Established players such as Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, and Fermin Lopez provide additional depth, eliminating the need for Partey.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are in discussions over a potential contract renewal for the Ghanaian, whose deal expires in June.

However, he has attracted interest from Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona’s priority is strengthening their attack, particularly signing a left winger who can also operate as a centre forward. With their focus on reinforcing key areas, Partey does not fit into their plans.

The club remains committed to its strategic approach, ensuring resources are allocated to positions that truly require improvement.