Barcelona secure highly-rated young Ghanaian defender Hafiz Gariba

FC Barcelona have officially signed 18-year-old Ghanaian center-back Hafiz Gariba on a three-year contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm as reported by Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti

The young defender, who recently turned 18, had been on Barcelona’s radar for some time, with the club finalizing his signing as soon as he became eligible.

Gariba, known for his impressive physical presence and defensive intelligence, developed his skills at Escuela Marcet, a renowned football academy in Spain.

His performances there attracted the interest of several top clubs, but Barcelona managed to secure his signature, fulfilling the player's dream of joining the Catalan giants.

Initially, Gariba will integrate into Barcelona’s Juvenil B squad under the guidance of Pol Planas.

However, with his rapid development and potential, the club expects him to progress quickly and become an important part of Juliano Belletti’s Juvenil A side.

This move highlights Barcelona’s continued commitment to investing in young talent.

The acquisition of Gariba signals the club's ambition to reinforce the youth setup with promising players.

If he continues on his current trajectory, Gariba could soon be knocking on the doors of Barcelona’s senior team in the coming years.