Barcelona set to trigger Nico Williams deal after resolving contract issue

Barcelona have cleared the path to sign Nico Williams after resolving issues related to his contract and salary, according to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero.

Romero revealed on Twitch: “All problems and misunderstandings have been resolved between the club (Barca) and Nico's entourage.”

With talks cleared up, Diario Sport now reports that Barcelona is ready to trigger the winger’s release clause this month, having sorted out all legal and financial details.

This development comes after a tense week when Nico's camp allegedly requested La Liga registration shortly after initial transfer discussions. At the time, Barcelona was unable to provide such guarantees, stalling the move.

The news brings huge relief to Barcelona fans and officials who were growing frustrated with the delays. Nico’s talent and potential are seen as vital to the club’s future plans.

Meanwhile, in Bilbao, the transfer drama has caused a stir. Some Athletic fans have defaced a mural featuring Nico and his brother twice, forcing the club to repaint it, highlighting just how divided supporters are over his possible departure.