Barcelona have shown interest in Moroccan star Ezzedine Onahi following his outstanding performance in the FIFA World Cup, according to a report by Spanish newspaper " Mundo Deportivo

Onahi has been impressive for the Atlas Lions and helped their country to become the first African country to play in the semifinals of a FIFA World Cup.

Barcelona is looking to strengthen its midfield in the January transfer window and the Angers midfielder has attracted interest from the Spanish giants.

Barcelona is looking for a distinguished player in the midfield, and the main targets were Bernardo Silva and Gandogan, the Manchester City duo, but in light of the financial crisis, it will be difficult to sign either of them', a source revealed to Mundo Deportivo

She added, "Barcelona will try to find a more exciting alternative, which is Azzedine Onahi, one of the most pleasant surprises in the World Cup, which impressed Luis Enrique after Morocco excluded Spain from the World Cup final price."

Onahi will be a good purchase for Barcelona due to the current financial woes facing the club.

The Moroccan midfielder is valued at four million euros and will see his price increase following his heroics at the World Cup.

Onahi recently signed a new contract with Angers before heading to the World Cup.