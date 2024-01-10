Barcelona sporting director Paulo Araujo in Ghana for Kenpong Football Academy visit

Director of scouting at Spanish giants Barcelona Paulo Araujo will be in Ghana as guest of Kenpong Football Academy.

Araujo will be in the country from 10-13 January 2024 and the visit will strengthen the relationship between Kenpong and the Catalan club.

He is expected to inspect facilities at the academy’s premises in Winneba, watch a number of training sessions and interact with players and officials.

According to the Kenpong Football Academy, Araujo will also meet government and non-Governmental agencies in charge of sports in Ghana.

''This is a reciprocal visit to Kenpong after a high-powered delegation from Kenpong led by its Managing Director, Mr Kennedy Agyepong paid a visit to Barcelona in June 2023 to initiate discussions for a partnership between Kenpong and Barcelona,'' a statement on www.kenpongacademy.com read.

''Other members of the delegation included Mr. James Kwasi Appiah, current head coach of the Sudan National Football team and Mr Nikola Jaegerfeld, international relations consultant.

''During the visit, Kenpong held meetings with some board members of Barcelona led by the first vice president of Barcelona, Mr. Rafael Yuste i Abel, members of the coaching and scouting departments of Barcelona, among others.''