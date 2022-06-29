Barcelona star Memphis Depay links up with Davido after Ghana trip

Barcelona striker Memphis Depay posted pictures on social media with Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

This was after his recent visit to Ghana, where he had an absolutely wonderful time.

Depay was beaming as the two posed for photos with Davido.

Depay, who has a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother, attended Davido's concert to show his support as a fellow African, and he captioned the photos with the Nigerian and Ghanaian flags.

He gave Davido a Barcelona jersey after they exchanged pleasantries for the first time in person.

Depay usually spends his vacation time in Ghana at the end of each season.

Before travelling to the United States, Depay spent a few weeks in Ghana doing philanthropic work and meeting President Nana Akufo-Addo and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.