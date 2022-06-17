Barcelona star Memphis Depay pays courtesy call on Ghana's president Nana Akufo-Addo 

Netherlands and Barcelona star Memphis Depay paid a visit to Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Thursday.

The former Man United forward paid a courtesy call on the president with his team and presented a signed Barcelona jersey to him.

Memphis featured in the UEFA Nations League games for Netherlands against Poland and Wales.

The 28-year-old scored late in injury time to help Netherlands beat Wales 3-2 to secure the points.

Depay will be in Ghana for a short period and will be engaged in philanthropic works.

He will meet the leaders of the Ghana Football Association to discuss how he can help football in the West African nation.

The Netherlands star has a Ghanaian father and spends his holidays in the country at the end of every season.

The former Manchester United star had a decent first season in Spain, scoring 12 goals in 28 La Liga games.